Akmola region to produce 500 tons of trout

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «A fish farm in Akmola region is expected to produce 500 tons of trout a year,» Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev said.

The project for the construction of the enclosed fish farm in Akmola region was approved this year for the production of 500 tons of trout. AGCO Corporation, the U.S., was attracted to participate in the project.

Besides, the fish farm construction is to complete soon in Aktobe region with a capacity of 1,500 tons a year.