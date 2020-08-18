  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Akmola region to produce 500 tons of trout

    16:50, 18 August 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «A fish farm in Akmola region is expected to produce 500 tons of trout a year,» Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev said.

    The project for the construction of the enclosed fish farm in Akmola region was approved this year for the production of 500 tons of trout. AGCO Corporation, the U.S., was attracted to participate in the project.

    Besides, the fish farm construction is to complete soon in Aktobe region with a capacity of 1,500 tons a year.


    Tags:
    Economy Akmola region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!