Akmola regional team gets prize in Kazakh Sports Tourism Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nearly 200 participants from all over the country participated in Republican Sports Tourism Championship for Horizon Cup in artificial climbing surfaces in Astana, Domestic Policy Department of Akmola region reports.

In total 29 teams from Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, West-Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions and the cities of Astana and Almaty participated in the competition. The contest had four stages: ‘linking', ‘technical', ‘team play' and ‘rescue operations'.

In Junior Group Akmola region was represented by "Piataya Vysota" team that won the third prize in overall standing. The winners received certificates and exclusive prizes.





It is worthwhile to say that the competition aims at popularization and further development of sports tourism, improvement of technical and tactical skills of the participants, finding the strongest teams in sports tourism (hillwalking) in Kazakhstan and meeting the classification standards of that sport.