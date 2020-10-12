  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Akmola rgn to build 570,000 sq m of housing by yearend

    21:37, 12 October 2020
    Photo: None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Akmola region plans to put into operation 570,300 sq m of housing by the yearend, the internal policy department informs.

    For the past three years the region has witnessed growth in housing construction from 284,400 sq m in 2018 up to 277,400 sq m in 2020. Besides, thanks to the Nurly Zher program houses are also built in Akkol, Bulandy, Yerementau, Atbasar and other districts.

    More than 70 multi-family homes are being built in the region so far.


    Tags:
    Akmola region Construction
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!