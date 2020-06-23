Akmola volleyball players become champions of Kazakhstan

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Ushkyn-Kokshetau volleyball team has become the champion of Kazakhstan gaining 48 points, Kazinform reported with the reference to the Department of Physical Culture and Sports of Akmola region.

Kazakhstan Volleyball Federation announced the early completion of Kazakhstan’s regular championship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event involved 10 teams from all regions of the country. The second place went to the athletes from Uralsk. Representatives of the city of Kyzylorda won the third place.

