Akorda discusses anticorruption in healthcare system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the Akorda, Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has chaired a meeting of the Anticorruption Commission under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev outlined the healthcare sector as one of the top priorities for the state development during the opening of the third session of the Parliament. The President paid particular attention to putting things right in healthcare and in providing the population with pharmaceuticals. In his speech, he also mentioned the issues of digitization and information security," Gulshara Abdykalikova said.

At the commission meeting, the attendees discussed the issues related to combating the corruption in healthcare, and the Digital Kazakhstan-2020 program implementation.

It is noteworthy that the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare intends to put in the limit prices for pharmaceuticals, as well as the anti-counterfeit system.

During the meeting, new members of the commission were introduced. For instance, Serik Akylbay was replaced by Georgiy Kim, the Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, Judicial System, and Law Enforcement Agencies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.