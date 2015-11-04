  • kz
    Akorda discusses fulfillment of OECD Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan recommendations

    17:10, 04 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has chaired today a sitting of the Presidential Commission on discussing the measures taken by Kazakhstan to fulfill the recommendations of the OECD Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan.

    Greeting the participants, G. Abdykalikova said, that effectiveness of anti-corruption mechanisms was one of the main conditions of successful implementation of the Presidential Nation's Plan aimed at all-round modernization of the country. The improvement of the anti-corruption legislation in compliance with international requirements plays a special role in countering corruption. The fulfillment of the recommendations of the Istanbul Action Plan is of strategic importance, as the country plans to be a member of the OECD, she noted. Deputy Chairman of the Public Administration and Anti-Corruption Agency Alik Shpekbayev, Vice Minister of Finance Ruslan Beketayev, Vice Chairman of the Atameken National Entrepreneurship Chamber Rustam Zhunussov made reports during the session. Following the meeting, the governmental structures charged with given several tasks. By Meirambek Baigarin

