Akorda holding meeting of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ueli Maurer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akorda is holding a meeting of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, and Ueli Maurer, President of the Swiss Confederation, Kazinform reports.

Negotiations will be held in narrow and expanded compositions. The talks plan to discuss the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, investment and humanitarian spheres.

In addition, within the framework of his official visit to Kazakhstan Ueli Maurer is expected to meet with the leadership of the Kazakh Government and speak at a round table with the participation of business circles of the two states.