  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Akorda holding meeting of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ueli Maurer

    11:55, 22 November 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akorda is holding a meeting of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, and Ueli Maurer, President of the Swiss Confederation, Kazinform reports.

    Negotiations will be held in narrow and expanded compositions. The talks plan to discuss the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, investment and humanitarian spheres.

    In addition, within the framework of his official visit to Kazakhstan Ueli Maurer is expected to meet with the leadership of the Kazakh Government and speak at a round table with the participation of business circles of the two states.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!