Akorda hosts HR Policy National Commission meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, a meeting of the National Commission for Personnel Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, chaired by Head of the President's Executive Office Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, has been held in Akorda, Astana, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the governmental bodies' proposals on further civil service of the Corps "A" employees whose four-year labor contracts expire in June-August 2017.

Proposed by the Agency for Civil Service and Anti-Corruption Affairs, the National Commission approved the results of the annual assesment of the Corps "A" employees' activities.

The National Commission discussed the applications for transferring Corps "A" persons to the personnel reserve as their positions were transferred from Corps "A" to Corps "B" in accordance with the Head of State's Decree No. 456 dd. April 5, 2017.