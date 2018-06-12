Akorda hosts meeting of President's Media Awards Commission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Akorda, Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has chaired today a meeting of the Public Commission for the Kazakh President's Media Awards and Grants and Acknowledgments in 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Opening the meeting, the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan highlighted the mass media's essential role in strengthening the statehood of Kazakhstan and congratulated the media on the upcoming professional holiday - the Day of Communication and Information Workers.

"It is a common knowledge that to a great extent media sets the main trends for shaping public opinion, influences people's minds. Nowadays, amidst increasing information and hybrid wars, it is important that media remain committed to the principles of objectivity and balance. Presently, the effectiveness of media is also conditioned by the observance of the journalist's professional ethics," said Gulshara Abdykalikova.





The Secretary of State also stressed that today the Government provides every assistance to the development of the media and that reliable unbiased information is one of the major values in the age of universal informatization.

"We are to choose the winners of two prizes and two grants. The President's Gratitude will be presented to no more than four creative teams," said Gulshara Abdykalikova.











The meeting was attended by representatives of the government-owned media, creative unions, private associations of journalists, and relevant government agencies, who are the members of the Commission.

This year, 61 recommendations, including 47 for journalists, 14 for creative teams, were submitted to the Public Commission. Of which, 25 were submitted by print media, and 36 by online media, TV companies, and TV channels.





Based on the results of the discussions, the Public Commission, according to the regulations, recommends the winners by open voting.