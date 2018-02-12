Akorda launches a Telegram bot

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has launched its own Telegram bot, Kazinform reports.

Currently, @AkordaPress_bot provides the latest updates from the press service website, but Akorda has promised to expand its functionality in the near future.

It was also decided to stop the AkordaBaspasoz Facebook page. Thus, from now on the news and other materials will be published in the state and Russian languages on the AkordaPress page.

In addition, starting today AkordaPress' Twitter account will publish materials not only in Kazakh and Russian but also in English.

Akorda plans to keep expanding Instagram and YouTube accounts, publishing more interesting content.