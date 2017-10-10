Akorda on upcoming events with participation of President Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Akorda press service has posted the upcoming events with the participation of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"On October 11, 2017, Nursultan Nazarbayev will take part in the meetings of the Council of CIS Heads of State and the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Sochi," the press service says.

It is to be recalled that at the summit in Sochi, it is planned to sign a number of decisions aimed at delineation of powers between the supreme bodies of the CIS. After adopting these documents, the Council of Heads of State will be able to focus on the major issues of the Commonwealth development strategy by delegating the respective powers to the Councils of Heads of Government, Foreign Ministers, Defense Ministers, Border Troops Commanders, and the Economic Council.

As 2017 was declared "the Year of Family", the CIS Heads of State will adopt the Statement to support the institution of the family and traditional family values.

It is expected that the CIS Heads of State will make a decision on further implementation of "Commonwealth Cultural Capitals" interstate program in a number of cities such as Goris (Armenia), Brest (Belarus), and Shymkent (Kazakhstan), and will determine the themes of CIS cities for the coming period.

The Heads of State will also discuss the issues of strengthening the cooperation in security, defense, anti-corruption, exploration and peaceful uses of outer space, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and will consider the issue of the CIS presidency in 2018.