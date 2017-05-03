  • kz
    Akorda publishes historic decree on establishment of Kazakh Armed Forces

    11:32, 03 May 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akorda press service has published a photocopy of a historical document - Decree on the establishment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The press service also an excerpt from the Head of State's speech on the history of the country's Armed Forces establishment which reads: "We had no personnel or experience. There was no understanding of what sovereign Kazakhstan's army should be like. In this situation, we decided that all units which were stationed on the territory of the republic and the ones remaining from the Central Asian and Turkestan military districts as well as of the 40th Army, which left the Afghan war, should be declared part of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. I signed the decree on May 7, 1992".

      

