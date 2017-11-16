Akorda publishes video of Astana Club 3rd sesson

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The press service of Akorda has published a major report about the third session of the Astana Club with the participation of the Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports.

In his speech, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan highlighted the uniqueness of the Astana Club as a regional expert platform to address the issues concerning the future of Eurasia.

"We are in the very heart of this continent. Your opinion is very important to us. I think it is important not only for our region. The well-known international experts, authoritative politicians, and diplomats, whom I have known for a long time, are here in this hall today. Each of them has an independent view on the state of things, on the processes going on in the world. The Astana Club format makes it possible to effectively search for the answers to the most critical pressing questions of our time. In fact, the problems are very critical," Nursultan Nazarbayev said opening the session.





Recall that the third session of the Astana Club was held in Astana on November 13, 2017.

Astana Club is an international discussion platform that brought together more than 60 participants from 27 countries, including prominent politicians, diplomats, political scientists, and leading experts of the largest think tanks from the US, Russia, China, India, Europe, the Middle East, as well as Central and Southeast Asia.

The club attendees discussed the key trends that set the boundaries for Eurasia development in the coming decade including the problems related to the strengthening of the nuclear factor and growing tension, trade and sanction confrontations, international terrorism and security, migration and environment, integration processes, economic cooperation, etc.