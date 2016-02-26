Akorda released photos of contest ‘Independence as viewed by Kazakhstanis’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akorda's press service has published on its Facebook first photos of a photo competition themed ‘Independence as viewed by Kazakhstanis'.

It bears to remind that the President's press service announced on February 18 of the current year. Amateurs and professional photographers took part in the competition.

Winner of the contest will receive KZT 1 million, second prize winner - a camera and a third prize winner - a tablet.

Chairman of the board of the jury is the press secretary of the President Dauren Abayev. Members of the jury are: one of the most well-known and experienced photographers of Kazakhstan Valeriy Korenchuk, producer Bayan Yessentayeva, director of "Charity" fund Aruzhan Sain, photographers Elmar Akhmetov and Damir Otegen.

