Akorda releases rare photo of Kazakh President on horseback

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A rare photo of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev riding a horse has been published by the Akorda's press service on its official Facebook page.

The Head of State is an avid supporter and promoter of healthy lifestyle and sport, especially tennis.

Currently Kazakhstan sees boom in healthy lifestyle and fitness as hundreds of sports complexes, swimming pools, golf courses and tennis courts are unveiled on a daily basis. People pay more and more attention to their health and go in for sports to be fit. Healthy nation is the guarantee of Kazakhstan's success.

