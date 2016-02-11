Akorda releases rare photos dedicated to Kazakhstan&#39;s anti-nuclear campaign (PHOTO)

Akorda releases rare photos dedicated to Kazakhstan's anti-nuclear campaign (PHOTO)
13:31, 11 February 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Archive photos depicting Kazakhstan's participation in the global anti-nuclear movement have been released by the Akorda's press service. The photos were posted on the Akorda's official Facebook page.
International community has recognized Kazakhstan's initiatives in that sphere and its contribution to the strengthening of global security architecture.
It's for a reason that U.S. President Barack Obama said Kazakhstan leads by example in terms of nuclear disarmament.