  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Akorda releases video dedicated to Kazakh Armed Forces

    15:48, 10 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Akorda's press service took it to its official Facebook account to post a video clip dedicated to the defenders of our Motherland. The video was made in 2013 together with Da Gudda Jazz band.

    According to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan its President is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Our army protects the key values of our society - freedom, independence, peace and stability. That is why the Head of State pays utmost attention to the development of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Army President of Kazakhstan News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!