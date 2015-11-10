Akorda releases video dedicated to Kazakh Armed Forces

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Akorda's press service took it to its official Facebook account to post a video clip dedicated to the defenders of our Motherland. The video was made in 2013 together with Da Gudda Jazz band.

According to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan its President is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Our army protects the key values of our society - freedom, independence, peace and stability. That is why the Head of State pays utmost attention to the development of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.