Aktau Airport new flight destination to be launched in 2017

AKTAU. KAZINFORM On February 3, 2017 new flight Aktau - Kyzylorda - Aktau will start operating, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The new flight will be operated by «Bek Air» on Fridays and Sundays. Minimum fare will be 10,800 tenge.





"It is a ticket price that does not include airport fees, and if a person buys tickets of a travel agency - their fees as well. So the real price of the ticket is going to be a little higher", said executive director of International airport Aktau JSC, Ergazy Zholdasov.

According to him, airport plans to open several other new routes domestic and international. For example it is planned to open a flight to St. Petersburg, Russia.

Airport has also increased frequency of flights to Shymkent from two to three times a week.