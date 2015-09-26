Aktau couple welcomes extremely rare identical triplets

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yasmina, Yassina and Yasnura were born September 19 - the Day of Aktau. The little girls are healthy. September 25 they were discharged home.

With the birth of triplets a 27-year-old Perizat Degeniyazova has become a mother of 5. Since the beginning of the year 5478 babies have been born in Mangystau regional perinatal center. The three sisters were born weighing 2300 kg, 2150 kg and 2450 kg.

It should be noted that identical triplets are extremely rare. According to Huggies, non-identical triplets occur once in every 4,000 pregnancies.