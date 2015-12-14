ASTANA. KAZINFORM The development of Aktau international seaport in Kazakhstan quadrupled grain capacity and modernized the equipment for faster and more efficient operations. The seaport was expanded to the north in the area surrounding the port, involved the construction of three dry cargo berths, a grain handling complex and related infrastructure. Part of the project was construction of six new grain silos, with capacity for 10 tons each. This will carry more than 1.5 million tons of grain per year. The cost of the project amounted to 122 million USD. The port is very important for the Kazakhstan's economy and trade.

“North Terminal becomes operational, after we completed development and improvement in record short time. The grain capacity of the port was improved 4 times and introduced new technologies allowing transshipment of containers”, said the head of the port Michael Yalbachev.

The need for further development of the infrastructure of the Aktau international seaport is connected with the current trend of industrial production growth, the active development of the oil and gas sector of Kazakhstan, increasing transit volumes and changes in the world markets of raw materials in the direction of transportation.

See more at http://www.newsmaritime.com/2015/aktau-international-seaport-in-kazakhstan-quadrupled-grain-capacity/