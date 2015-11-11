  • kz
    Aktau-Moscow flight makes emergency landing in Russia

    18:22, 11 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Moscow-bound Airbus A320 flight from Aktau was forced to make an emergency landing on Wednesday morning in Russia, runews24.ru reports.

    According to reports, one of the passengers felt sick and that caused the Aeroflot's plane carrying 50 people to make an emergency landing before reaching its final destination. The aircraft made an emergency landing at 6:05 a.m. in Volgograd where the 60-year-old passenger was hospitalized. The plane resumed its journey to Moscow right after that. The condition of the sick passenger is not known.

