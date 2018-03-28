Aktau residents honored memory of Kemerovo mall victims

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Residents of Aktau city honored the memory of the Russian citizens who died during the fire at the shopping mall in Kemerovo.

About 200 Aktau residents came to the "Eternal Fire" memorial, bringing toys and flowers. By the evening they lit candles.

"This is a tragedy. When we heard that there were kids among those died our hearts cried," they said.





"It is not just an incident. We must be prepared for any situation. We hope our friends and relatives to be safe," said those who gathered to support the Russian people.

"Kazakhstan shares your grief!" Aktau people tell people of the Russian Federation.