Aktau seaport loads 4000 tons of grain per day (PHOTO)

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Aktau seaport daily loads about 4,000 tons of grain using existing loading infrastructure, this has been announced by President of JSC "National Company" Aktau International Sea Trading Port" Mikhail Yalbachev during a press tour organized by Mangystau branch of the Central Communications Service under the President.

Cargo handling at the sea port of Aktau is conducted around the clock. The cargo handling complex has 5 mobile and 6 gantry cranes of different capacities. In addition, the sea port loads crude oil, metals and goods carried by railway ferries. Kazakhstan's sea gates do not freeze in winter which provides year-round navigation. It bears to remind that the expansion of the seaport in Aktau will be completed in 2016. The total amount of investment into expansion of the port is 27 billion tenge. The new transport and logistics project will allow increasing the volume of freight traffic through the seaport of Aktau including export. The loading capacity of the port will be 500 tons an hour. In 2014, the total volume of freight flow in the seaport of Aktau made 10.3 million tons, which is 2% higher than in 2013. The growth was conditioned by the launch of the railways "Zhezkazgan-Beineu" and "Uzen-Bolashak".