    Aktau to become Kazakhstan's Antalya in the future: Nursultan Nazarbayev

    16:45, 11 August 2018
    Photo: None
    AKTAU-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today the Tree of Life resort, the press service of Akorda reports.

    The President inspected the resort including the beaches, the water park with swimming pools, and the hotel.

    Meeting with tourists, Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed to the advantages of recreation at the Caspian Sea resorts: reasonable prices, long bathing season, close proximity to Aktau city's infrastructure, and numerous hotels.

    "Earlier, I visited Alakol, Balkhash, Burabai. This resort area opens up new prospects for the development of our domestic tourism. We intend to develop this direction, and Aktau will become Kazakhstan's Antalya in the future," the President of Kazakhstan said.

                                                                                    ***

    Having the capacity to receive up to 140,000 people a season, the 5.7-hectare resort area is located 25 km from Aktau. KZT 485.2 million has been invested in the resort.

     

