Aktau to host Asian Judo Open this week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the International Judo Federation's calendar, Aktau Asian Open 2018 will be held 3-4 November, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The press service of the Kazakhstan Judo Federation has informed that about 150 judokas of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Greece, and Algeria will compete in the tournament to honor the memory of Turar Zholdybayev.

In accordance with the regulations of the International Judo Federation, all medal winners of the tournament will gain rating points: 100, 60, and 40 points for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, respectively.

The program of the two-day tournament is as follows:

November 3. Men: -60 kg, -66 kg, -73 kg; Women: -48 kg, -52 kg, -57 kg, -63 kg. The competitions start at 10:00 a.m. local time. The official opening ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. At 5:00 p.m., the finals will be arranged.

November 4. Men: -81 kg, -90 kg, -100 kg, +100 kg; Women: -70 kg, -78 kg, +78 kg. The competitions start at 10:00 a.m. The final fights will be organized at 5:00 p.m. as well.