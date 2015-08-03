Aktobe: 8 people sentenced to jail for propaganda of extremism

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Aktobe court №2 has announced verdicts against eight residents of several regions of the country for spreading via Internet text files audio and video recordings that promote terrorism, religious extremism.

According to the press service of the regional court, 8 people were held in a criminal case under Articles 233-1 Part 2 and 164 Part 2. It is worth noting that the convicts are aged from 26 to 30. According to the verdict, Kairat Bektenov, 26-year-old resident of Aktobe was sentenced to six years in jail. Bektiyar and Abdykalyk Sazanovs will go to prison for 6 years. The two brothers are natives of South Kazakhstan region. For residents of Shymkent including Kanat Kenzhebai, Zhaynarbek Sapanov, Amanzhan Ibrashev and Aybar Kyrbaev have been sentenced to 5 years imprisonment. A resident of Uralsk Nurlan Aytimbetov was sentenced to 3 years in prison. All the convicts will serve their sentences in a penal colony.