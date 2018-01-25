Aktobe bus fire: Drivers detained

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The three drivers of the bus that burned in Aktobe region have been detained and incarcerated in the Detention Center of Aktobe city, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

As the investigation progresses, it was found that the fire resulted from the violation of the vehicle operation rules and fire safety rules by the drivers as they used a gasoline blow torch inside the bus. It was established that all three drivers of the bus were implicated in the crime.

The interregional crime scene investigation team of the Interior Ministry's Investigation Department is handling the criminal case.

The Prosecutor General's Office and the Interior Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan are keeping track of the investigation.

Recall that the bus, which was going from Uzbekistan to Russia on the Samara-Shymkent road, caught fire on January 18. The fire killed 52 people. All of them are citizens of Uzbekistan. According to the investigators, it was caused by careless handling of fire.