Aktobe greets Asian wrestling champion

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Kazakh freestyle wrestler Nurislam Sanayev struck gold at the 2018 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Today, the dwellers of Aktobe greeted the champion at the airport, Kazinform correspondent cites the Sports Department's media office.

It is to be recalled that the Asian Wrestling Championships took place in Bishkek from 27th February to 4th March. 3 athletes from Aktobe region competed there and won 2 gold medals and 1 bronze medal.

Nurislam Sanayev topped the podium after winning several matches against Kyrgyz, Iranian, and Mongolian wrestlers. As a result, Nurislam secured a berth at the 18th Asian Games that will be hosted by Jakarta, Indonesia, from 18th August to 2nd September 2018.