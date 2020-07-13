Aktobe infectious hospital's former head doctor posthumously given highest award

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - By the presidential order, Kalikhan Kozbagarov, who worked as a head doctor at the Aktobe regional clinical infectious hospital, has been posthumously awarded the highest title of the Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan, the Gold Star medal and the Order of Otan for the notable achievements, dedication demonstrated in his work, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kozbagarov, who had worked in the healthcare sphere for 36 years, died on July 10 at the time when pneumonia broke out in Aktobe city.

Most of his working years had passed in hospitals of Khromtau district. The native of Aktobe region graduated from the Aktobe State medical University and worked as an infectious disease doctor. Between 2003 and 2012, Kozbagarov acted as the head doctor at the Khromtau Central District Hospital.

In the period from 2012 and 2020, he served as a head doctor at the Regional Clinical Infectious Hospital.

Kozbagarov had been admitted to the infectious hospital with pneumonia. His death occurred by the blood-clotting complication on July 10, 2020.