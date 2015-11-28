Aktobe Invest 2015 Forum: Deals worth 1 bln tenge signed

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM More than 100 promising foreign investors from Finland, China, Russia, India, Japan, heads of Kazakh ministries, national companies, financial institutions and local businessmen attended the 3rd International Investment Forum "Aktobe Invest 2015", Kazinform reports.

The forum offered several panel discussions regarding governmental support of investment. The participants could get familiarized themselves with under-implementation investment projects in oil extracting, gas processing and chemical industries as well as in ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy. Welcoming the participants, Governor of the region Berdibek Saparbayev told that 700 foreign companies are working today in Aktobe region. An industrial zone "Aktobe" with the area of 200 ha has been established specially for investors. The Governor called the forum participants to mutually beneficial cooperation and assured that the regional authorities are ready to work with the investors and provide all-round assistance to them. Aktobe region has about 340 mineral deposits and the kargest hydrocarbons reserves in the country. The region offers attractive opportunities in agriculture and investors could export their products to the cross-border regions. According to Minister of Energy Vladimir Shkolnik, Aktobe region has a high potential of development. The establishment of future Aktobe agglomeration opens new prospects for implementation of investment projects for investors. The region implements 600 projects to the amount of 800 bln tenge to date. 71 of them were realized at the first five-year stage of the Industrialization Program. 8 more projects worth 9 bln tenge are to be implemented this year. The forum ended with signing 12 memorandums and agreements with the investors. A memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation was signed among Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and JSC ALMEX Holding Group and JSC Fund of Financial Support of Agriculture to the amount of 1 bln 200 mln U.S. dollars.