Aktobe region changes ‘red level' of terror threat to ‘yellow' one

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - A special operation on liquidation of terrorists has wrapped up in Aktobe region today, June 12, Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan general-major Nurgali Bilisbekov said at a press briefing today.

"9 terrorists were detained and 18 more were liquidated. Our forces seized 23 units of weapon in possession of the terrorists. 25 criminal cases related to the violent attacks on June 5 in Aktobe city were launched. A special group is investigating these incidents," general-major Bilisbekov told the press briefing.



According to him, after gaining possession of the weapons the terrorists planned to attack local penitentiary facilities and state bodies.



"Red (severe) level" of terror threat has been lifted in Aktobe region and changed for "yellow (elevated)" one," he said.



General-major Bilisbekov also extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and thanked residents of the region for support.