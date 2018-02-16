Aktobe region starts Year of Child

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - The Year of Child which was announced in Aktobe region at the initiative of governor Berdibek Saparbayev will officially start on February 23, Kazinform refers to the press service of the city administration.

On February 23, there will be arranged a charity event with participation of entrepreneurs, sponsors, orphan children and foster parents.

As informed by the press service, a plan of events within the framework of the Year of Child which will be held under the motto "Happy child is key to eternal nation" was developed.

"We must create the necessary conditions for our children. This year in Aktobe we announce the Year of Child so that they have happy childhood. The first results will be drawn up on June 1", Berdibek Saparbayev said during the meeting devoted to discussion of the State-of-the-Nation Address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.