Aktobe region to host 5th investment forum

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - The 5th international forum Aktobe Invest-2017 will take place on October 12-13.

The organizers revealed that the main goal of the forum is to showcase investment potential of the region, promote its favorable investment climate, and stimulate inflow of local and foreign investment into the region's economy.



Participants and guests of the forum will learn why it is profitable to do business in Aktobe region, how the government supports investors, what promising investment projects the region has to offer, how economic growth can be ensured and FDI inflow increased and what new technologies exhibited at EXPO-2017 can be used in the region.



A plenary session themed "EXPO-2017: an impulse to the regional development", an exhibition of investment potential and projects of Aktobe region as well as three panel sessions dedicated to state support of industrialization zones, agro-industrial complex and food industry and public private partnership will be held on the sidelines of the forum.