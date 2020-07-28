  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Aktobe rgn names new head of health office

    16:09, 28 July 2020
    Photo: None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Samat Danyarov has been named the new head of the Health Office of Aktobe region, Kazinform reports.

    Danyarov is a graduate of the Aktobe State Medical Institute, Aktobe's Baishev University.

    His working experience started out at the Kyzylorda regional hospital in 1985. Over the years, Danyarov had served as an inspector at the Kyzylorda regional hospital, a chief specialist at the Aktobe regional health office, deputy head of the Aktobe regional health office, and a chief doctor of the Aktobe regional clinical hospital. Since 2017, he has headed the family medicine center.


    Tags:
    Aktobe region Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!