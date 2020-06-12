Aktobe rgn to toughen quarantine restrictions

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Aktobe region toughened quarantine restrictions for some businesses. All are recommended to wear face masks, Kazinform reports.

The chief sanitary doctor decreed to suspend and restrict operations of some businesses as the region reports surge in coronavirus cases. Computer and internet clubs, food-courts, children’s attractions, recreation camps, night clubs, karaoke centers, hookah lounges will be temporarily closed down. It is forbidden to hold exhibitions, forums, mass and solemn events.

Public transport will run from 06:00 a.m. until 09:00 p.m. Masks are mandatory for passengers.

It is necessary to restrict movement but for going to groceries, drugs, to work and seeking for medical assistance. People above 65 are urged to self-isolate.