Aktobe to host Kazakhstan Judo Championships

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The Women and Men's Judo Championships of Kazakhstan will be held from 9th to 13th November in Zhekpe-Zhek Arena, Aktobe, Kazinform cites the Judo Federation's press service.

Judokas from 14 regions of the country, as well as Astana and Almaty cities, will compete at the tournament.

Following the championships results, the coaching staff will reconsider the national team roster for 2018.

According to the Federation, the leaders of the men's national team, World Champion and Silver Medalist of the Olympic Games Yeldos Smetov and World Champion Maxim Rakov, will miss the championships due to injuries.



As to female athletes, all members of the national women's team, including bronze medalist of the Olympic Games and the World Championships Galbadrakh Otgontsetseg, will compete.