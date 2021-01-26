Aktobe to host Kazakhstan Youth Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Aktobe city is set to host the Kazakhstan Youth Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The tournament will bring together wrestlers under the age of 23.

The Kazakhstan Youth Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships is set to be held from 22 through 25 February, 2021.

The Palace of Sport Zhekpe-zhek was chosen as the venue for the event.

It is worth mentioning that Aktobe region has added zero new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.