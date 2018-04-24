Aktobe to open large transport and logistics centre

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM "Class A large transport and logistics centre with a cargo turnover up to 1 mln tons a year will be built in Aktobe," head of the passenger transport and highways management department Ayazbai Usmangaliyev said today.

Aktobe region is the largest industrial region of Kazakhstan with lots of international highways running through. Therefore, construction of the said centre is crucial for further raising of the transit potential and building of the country's transport and logistics system. The 59,000-square-meter centre will be located in the outskirts nearby the rail and beam factory. It will provide with the whole range of commercial services on transport and logistics.



Currently there are 2 transport and logistics centres in Aktobe of 10,000 and 12,000 square meters.