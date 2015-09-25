Aktobe welcomes exhibition ‘Europe-Asia. Cooperation without borders’

ASTANA - AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Nurlybek Mukanov, director of the regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs and Oleg Avdeyev, president of the Chamber of Commerce of Orenburg region (Russia), have signed a memorandum of cooperation, according to the press service of "Atameken" National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

The agreement was concluded in the framework of the XIV International Kazakh-Russian exhibition "Europe-Asia. Cooperation without borders". The document is aimed at enhancing trade and economic, scientific and technical relations between the regions, assisting entrepreneurs, organizations and companies in the development of business relations and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation. According to N. Mukanov, the parties plant to organize business contacts of entrepreneurs, exhibitions, fairs, seminars, conferences on a pro bono basis. In addition, it is expected that the sides will provide each other quotations of trade cooperation and lists of potential partners interested in partnership. Recall that Aktobe has held the Kazakh-Russian XIV International Exhibition themed "Europe-Asia. Cooperation without Borders" which was attended by more than 180 companies operating in various sectors of the two states. The event carried out a number of seminars, round tables and presentations devoted to trade and economic cooperation between Orenburg and Aktobe regions.