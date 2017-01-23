  • kz
    Aktobe woman sells baby hours after giving birth

    17:10, 23 January 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A woman sold her baby hours after giving birth in Aktobe city, a spokesperson for the regional internal affairs department Laura Zabikh told Kazinform correspondent.

    The infant was sold on January 18, 2017.

    "The woman was taken into custody after the ‘deal' had been clinched. A criminal investigation is underway," Ms Zabikh added.

    If the suspect is found guilty of selling the newborn, she might spend up to seven years in prison.

    Aktobe region Incidents
