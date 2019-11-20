Aktoty Raimkulova speaks at forum of UNESCO Ministers of Culture

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Aktoty Raimkulova, Minister for Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, spoke at the forum of UNESCO Ministers of Culture, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Ministry, on November 19, 2019 at the invitation of the Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay, Aktoty Raimkulova took part in the global Forum of Ministers of Culture. The event was held at the headquarters of the organization in Paris.

Speaking at the session «Culture in the public space as the engine of social and urban transformation», Raimkulova informed the international audience about the priorities of state policy in the field of culture including in the context of the strategy «Roukhani Janghyru» initiated by the First President of Kazakhstan and the Address of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the people of Kazakhstan «Constructive public dialogue - the basis of stability and prosperity».

She also emphasized the ongoing systematic work on strengthening the protection of unique monuments of our history and promotion of the intangible cultural heritage as well as the development of the tourism industry in line with the UN concept to ensure the sustainable development of society.

In conclusion, Aktoty Raimkulova invited UNESCO member states to participate in scientific, cultural and educational events that will be held in Kazakhstan and abroad in connection with the 1150th anniversary of al-Farabi and 175th anniversary of Abay Kunanbayuly.

At a bilateral meeting with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay the parties discussed pressing issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the international organization in the field of culture and sports.

In addition A. Raimkulova took part in a number of additional events on the sidelines of the forum and held a number of meetings with her counterparts of the UNESCO member countries.