Akzharkyn Turlybay’s attorneys hopeful after Nov 2 court hearing

GUANGZHOU. KAZINFORM Chinese attorneys, Coordinator of Sezimtal Foundation and Attorney Sunkar Nurmagambetov as well as Chief of the Consular Department of the Kazakh Embassy in China Bolat Syrlybayev are hopeful after the first-instance court hearing held today in Guangzhou (Guangdong province) regarding the case of Kazakhstani national Akzharkyn Turlybay, Kazinform correspondent reports.



“The court hearing was held successfully. Its results turned out to be inspiring. At this sitting, we have submitted the facts proving guilt of African man Peter and the second woman Alyona (wife of Nigerian man’s brother). We are intending to prove innocence of Akzharkyn. The real criminals are now at large and an innocent person has to bear responsibility. Several court hearings were held earlier, and the results of this can be seen now,” Akzharkyn’s Chinese attorney Feng Zhijian says.

He expressed confidence in fair decision of the court and bright future of the Kazakh girl.

“From my years long legal practice I know that, as a rule, quick decisions are not taken in favor of the accused. Along with this, we hope that the regular session and decision of the court will be announced not later than in early January 2017. It will be a big success for us,” Feng Zhijian stressed.





In an interview with Kazinform, Kazakh attorney of Akzharkyn Sunkar Nurmagambetov told shortly about the court sitting. “The court hearing over the case of Kazakhstani national Akzharkyn Turlybay accused of drug smuggling was held today in Guangzhou. She was questioned and gave evidences in the Chinese language. The court retired to chambers and the date of announcement of the verdict remains open. The parties will be notified appropriately as soon as the date of verdict assignment becomes known,” he said.

According to him, Akzharkyn feels well.

“I have talked to Akzharkyn. We handed over photos and an audio record of her family’s message to her. In turn, Akzharkyn expressed gratitude to all those in Kazakhstan who supports her, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and urges to unite and support her,” Nurmagambetov emphasized.

According to Chief of the Consular Department of the Kazakh Embassy in China Bolat Syrlybayev, the issue of protection of rights and interests of Akzharkyn Turlybay as well as other Kazakhstani nationals in under constant control of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh Embassy in China.

He reminded that in September 2015, during the state visit of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to China our countries signed a protocol on exchange of ratification notes on the Transfer of Convicts Treaty. Since August 2015, under the aegis of the Kazakh Embassy in China, the law-enforcement bodies of Kazakhstan could transfer 12 people from China for further service of sentence in homeland.

“A court’s decision is required to extradite Akzharkyn to Kazakhstan. Extradition is impossible without court’s decision. We hope for a fair verdict of the Chinese court,” Syrlybayev concluded.





Chinese interpreter Huan Yantian was surprised to hear that Akzharkyn refused from her help. “I was surprised to know that Akzharkyn fluently speaks Chinese, that she learnt it in the pre-trial detention facility. She declined my services and spoke directly to judges, prosecutors and attorneys,” said she in an interview with Kazinform correspondent.

Recall, that Akzharkyn moved to tears during the court sitting.

21-year-old Kazakhstani national Akzharkyn Turlybay was detained at the Guangzhou Airport in March 2014 for smuggling 4.5kg of drugs. She was going to Malaysia to buy clothes and sell them in Kazakhstan. The girl is sure that the drugs were planted on her. Chinese court sentenced her to life imprisonment. Later the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combating Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Their Precursors (CARICC) stated that the girl had become a victim of a Nigerian drug mafia.

