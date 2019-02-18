Al Bowardi discusses cooperation with defence ministers participating in IDEX 2019, including Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received today a number of Ministers of Defence and military officials as part of IDEX 2019.

Al Bowardi received separately Lieutenant General Andrei Alekseyevich Ravkov, Defence Minister of Belarus, Genevieve Darrieussecq, France's Secretary of State to the Minister of the Armed Forces, Moroccan Minister Delegate for National Defence Administration, Abdeltif Loudyi, Abdelkrim Zbidi Tunisian Minister of National Defence, Askar Zhumagaliyev Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, and Italy's Undersecretary of Defence Angelo Tofalo.

He welcomed them and hailed the strong cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries. They also hailed the high level of organisation of IDEX and congratulated him on the Silver Jubilee of the exhibition, WAM reports.

They also reviewed cooperation and ways to enhance ties in the defence field. The audience also exchange views on issues of mutual concern.