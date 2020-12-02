  • kz
    Al Farabi and Akzhan Mashani books presented in Almaty

    21:18, 02 December 2020
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The International Turkic Academy presented the Al Farabi and Akzhan Mashani books at the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

    The event dated to the 1150th anniversary of the great thinker was attended by International Turkic Academy President Darkhan Kydyrali, KazNU Rector Galymkair Mutanov, academician of the National Science Academy of Kazakhstan Absattar Derbisali, public figures, scientists. There were presented books published by the Turkic Academy.

    It is noteworthy the 1150th anniversary of the great thinker was celebrated worldwide, lots of international events were held. Besides, the 114th anniversary of Akzhan Mashani, scientist who contributed heavily to the restoration of Al Farabi heritage, was also marked within the celebratory events. The books were donated to the KazNU Library.

    As is known, this year was declared the Year of Al Farabi.


    Tags:
    Turkic speaking states Culture Al-Farabi 1150 Years Cultural Heritage
