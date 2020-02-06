Al-Farabi Center opened at National Library in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Al-Farabi Centre was opened today at Almaty-based National Library of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The goal of the Centre is to popularize spiritual and research heritage of Al-Farabi, the Great Thinker of the East, philosopher and polymath of the early Middle Ages.

The Centre is a permanently functioning and publicly available exhibition of the works by aAl-Farabi and publications about his life : materials about the life and creativity of the philosopher, his works and translations of his works in various languages, researchers by prominent Kazakhstani and foreign scholars, philosophers, historians, electronic editions etc.



