Al-Farabi Center opened in Egypt

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - In the furtherance of the Presidential Program "Rukhani Janghyru" and the Article "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe", with the support from the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (KazNU) opened Al-Farabi Research and Educational Center at Cairo University, Kazinform has learned from KazNU's press service.

The opening of the center was timed to the international scientific seminar "The Philosophical Heritage of Al-Farabi". Scientists, philosophers of Cairo University, Rector of KazNU academician Galym Mutanov, and Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Egypt Arman Isagaliyev spoke on the heritage of the great Oriental philosopher and on the topicality of his ideas in the spiritual and moral education of the younger generation.



Galym Mutanov, Rector of Kazakhstan's leading university, told about implementing, jointly with the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, "Formation of Citizens of a Virtuous Society. The mission of Modern Universities" international project based on Al-Farabi's ideas about a virtuous society. He expressed confidence that the Al-Farabi Center at Cairo University will be a good platform for studying and promoting the heritage not only of Al-Farabi, Sultan Baibars but also of the common historical and cultural values of the two friendly countries. At the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Egypt, this year, for the first time at the Cairo University, a discipline for the study of the Kazakh language will be introduced at the Al-Farabi center. Upon the initiative of Kazakhstan's Embassy in Egypt, in current year the discipline on the study of Kazakh language will be introduced for the first time into the curriculum of Cairo University.



During the course of the visit, the Kazakhstani delegation held a constructive dialogue with the Grand Imam of al-Azhar Ahmad Al-Tayeb, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Chairman of the Committee for Education and Scientific Research of the ARE Parliament Sami Hashim, Rector of Cairo University Mohammed Osman Al-Hosht and the Chief Editor of the Al-«Gomhuriya» newspaper Abdel-Razek Taufik. During the meetings, there were discussed issues on further strengthening of the mutually beneficial cooperation on joint training of specialists, implementation of academic exchange programs, scientific internships for undergraduates and doctoral students, the trainings for academic staff, the development of scientific and educational programs as well as the introduction of courses on Farabi studies. A particularly important point of the visit was the agreement on the opening of a branch of Al-Farabi KazNU in Egypt. The parties also expressed their readiness to work together on the preparation and holding of the 1150th Anniversary of the great thinker Al-Farabi in 2020.



The documentary crew as part of KazNU delegation has visited the historical and cultural buildings in Egypt in order to collect video materials for the full-length documentary films about Al-Farabi and Sultan Beibars, which is currently in production.