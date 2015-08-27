Al-Farabi Kazakh National University becomes member of CGI, CGI U

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University has become a member of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) and the Clinton Global Initiative University (CGI U).

Former U.S. President and CGI founder Bill Clinton personally invited Kazakhstan's top-ranking university to join. Members of the organization unanimously supported the candidature of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University at a recent meeting in New York. It is worth mentioning that KazNU is the only Eurasian university to become the CGI U member. CGI is an international community of leaders with the mission to strengthen the capacity of people throughout the world to meet the challenges of global interdependence. Founded in 2005, it has become a community for hundreds of business leaders, philanthropists, researchers and university representatives from many countries. CGI works principally through partnerships with like-minded individuals, organizations, corporations, and governments, often serving as an incubator for new policies and programs. It has already helped over 400 million people in 180 countries of the world. Founded in 2007, CGI U engages the next generation of leaders on college campuses around the world and supports business ideas of talented students. Over 7,500 students in 145 countries have already benefited from CGI U.