Al-Farabi KazNU enters world's top 210 best universities

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Al-Farabi KazNU is the only University in Central Asia to be listed in the world's top 210 best HEIs by the international QS World University Rankings (among 800 universities in total). Climbing 13 positions, KazNU landed the 207th line of the QS University Rankings. Only two universities in the post-Soviet space are included in this group - KazNU and the Lomonosov Moscow State University (Russia), Kazinform has learnt from the university's press service.

The QS is one of the most authoritative and influential international agencies recognized by all countries, which for many years has been compiling a global ranking of the best higher education institutions in the world. The first three places in the ranking are taken by universities from the United States - Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford and Harvard Universities, respectively.

KazNU as the leading university in the country is purposefully working on the implementation of an important state task set by the First President of the country - Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev - to enter the world's top 200 best HEIs. Over the past five years, the university has moved up in the QS WUR ranking, climbing more than 400 positions. In world practice, no university has achieved such growth dynamics! According to recommendations of the QS experts, KazNU's experience is studied by the world's leading universities. This indicator is the convincing evidence of its high competitiveness in the global education and science market.

It should be noted that according to the results of the subject rating «QS WUR by Subject» KazNU was the first among the universities of the CIS countries to enter the group of 51-100 best HEIs in the world. In total, this rating includes six majors of the leading Kazakhstani university.

Given the advanced experience of promotion in ratings and the growing role of KazNU in the global scientific and educational space, the QS decided to hold an international forum in Kazakhstan. The world-level event «Towards Excellence Based on the Harmony of Human Heritage and Advanced Technologies» will be held on the basis of the Al-Farabi KazNU in September 2019. This is an indicator of high global prestige, not only of the university, but also the entire system of higher education in Kazakhstan.

KazNU demonstrates a good momentum of progress in other reputable international rankings. Thus, according to a study by the British Agency «Times Higher Education», KazNU was the first among the universities of Central Asia to be featured into the list of the world's best HEIs. In the global ranking «UI Green Metric Ranking of World Universities», KazNU strengthened its position in the top 200 most environmentally friendly universities, taking 172nd place. In the European rating of the European Scientific and Industrial Chamber, KazNU received an «AA» rating and was ranked among the leading European HEIs. According to a study of the famous international organization «Great Value Colleges» (USA), KazNU entered the number of 50 most technologically advanced universities in the world, ranking 31st in it.

An important factor in the successful promotion of KazNU in the ratings was a large-scale structural modernization, high efficiency of results-based management and the intensive development of a unique infrastructure, which over the past five years has grown by almost 50%.

The global recognition of the university is associated with expansion of international cooperation and the development of internationalization, as well as with an active work of KazNU as the Global Hub of the UN Academic Impact Program on Sustainable Development.