Al-Farabi KazNU honored with Scopus Award 2018

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Al-Farabi Kazakh National University is recognized as the leader of Kazakhstan in terms of the number of published articles in rating publications that are included in the «Scopus» international database, Kazinform has learnt from the university.

In the framework of the «Scopus Award 2018» ceremony that was held for the first time in Kazakhstan, the best authors of publications and research organizations of the country were awarded for their outstanding contributions to the development of science. This is the prestigious world scientific award of the «Elsevier» International Company, which is aimed at encouraging scientists and Universities to engage in active scientific activities.

Al-Farabi KazNU has received the award in the nomination «High Performance Award». It should be noted that this recognition of the largest scientometric database in the world is not accidental, every fifth publication of Kazakhstani authors in high-ranking scientific journals is the contribution of scientists of KazNU. In addition, the university scientists were awarded in six of nine nominations.

Thus, this year KazNU is recognized as the leader of Kazakhstan in the number of publications in the rating scientific journals included in the leading international databases - «Scopus» and «Web of Science». These achievements are the result of the transformation of the university into a world-class research university and the policy of internationalization of science.