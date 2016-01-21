Al-Farabi KazNU named best among Turkic-speaking countries’ universities

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The World Congress of the Turkic-Speaking Peoples has awarded the Al-Farabi Kazakh National Museum with the title of “The Best University of the Turkic World”. President of the World Congress of the Turkic-Speaking Peoples Yahya Yusif Ogly Aliev announced it at a meeting with the staff of the Kazakh university.

Academician of six academies of the world, President of the World Congress of the Turkic-Speaking Peoples, doctor Yahya Aliev noted that this decision was unanimously approved in December 2015 at the meeting of the Congress which unites 47 Turkic-speaking peoples today. Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Galym Mutanov received a gold medal “For Exceptional Merits before the Turkic World”.

“KazNU impresses with its scales of transformations and dynamics of movement in the world ranking in a short period of time. The leading positions of the Kazakhstan university is a bright example of that the government pays much attention to the human capital development and invests in future. The high level of education in Kazakhstan is a model of care of our President of the younger generation and his attitude towards science and education,” Aliev said.

Noteworthy to say that the leadership of the Al-Farabi KazNU is proved by its 275th position in QS World University Rankings . KazNU ranks first among the universities of the Turkic-speaking states.

By the way, the Kazakh University marks its 82th anniversary this year.

Source: KazNU press service